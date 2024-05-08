The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.41.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
NYSE BA opened at $176.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.54. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
