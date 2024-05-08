Head-To-Head Contrast: Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) & Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Free Report) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and Vincerx Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vincerx Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 511.85%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Vincerx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -544.75% Vincerx Pharma N/A -187.73% -126.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Vincerx Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($1.89) -0.43

Summary

Vincerx Pharma beats Immune Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

