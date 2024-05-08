BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($7.90).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. AlphaValue downgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.60) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Price Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 503.70 ($6.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 483.51. BP has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a one year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($467.64). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.