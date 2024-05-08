TD Cowen Raises Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $18.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 199,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $962.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.