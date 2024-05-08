Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Intapp stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 919,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,106,704 shares of company stock worth $258,088,735. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after acquiring an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

