Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,438,000 after buying an additional 125,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $770.00. 1,670,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $731.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $760.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.