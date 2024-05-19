NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $506,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 12,019,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

