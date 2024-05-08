George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$235.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$222.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$4.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$191.65. 91,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,449. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$194.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$291,506.51. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Insiders have sold a total of 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

