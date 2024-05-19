AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.56. 553,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

