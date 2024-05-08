Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

