Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,979. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

