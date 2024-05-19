Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $56,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after buying an additional 401,319 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHDN traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $133.62. 326,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,949. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

