Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.55% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $52,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 683,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,554 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,502. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock worth $3,270,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

