Unity Software Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Unity Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $25.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Unity Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,224,859.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $235,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,224,859.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

