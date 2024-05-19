ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131,007 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.98% of ServiceNow worth $1,420,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $765.05. The company had a trading volume of 887,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.13 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

