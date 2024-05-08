National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pason Systems in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million.

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

See Also

