Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $50,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $285.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.75. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,848. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

