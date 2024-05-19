Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,781 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

WYNN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.79. 1,072,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

