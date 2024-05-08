MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.91 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.670-1.190 EPS.

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. 634,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $30,722.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,795.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,307 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

