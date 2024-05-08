Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 0.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $345.48 and last traded at $345.07. Approximately 90,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 357,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

