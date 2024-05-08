Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) PT at C$6.06

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SVI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
