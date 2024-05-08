3,059 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

