Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

