Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($6.35). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 204.66% and a negative net margin of 125.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of DTIL opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTIL

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.