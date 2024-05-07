Victor (Pang Hau) Tan Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $84.99 and a one year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Plexus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

