Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.53. 145,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

