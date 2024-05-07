Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,645,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $32,280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $197.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

