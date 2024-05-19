Fiera Capital Corp Invests $687,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
NYSE:CPB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
