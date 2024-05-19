Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.28. 182,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

