Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Itafos Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.
About Itafos
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
