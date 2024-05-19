Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,630 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,011.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $550,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 11,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,201. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

