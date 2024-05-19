Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $780,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $3,577,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.1 %

HURN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. 134,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,854. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

