Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

