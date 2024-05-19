Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.