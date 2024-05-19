Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 144.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRI opened at $228.08 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $256.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.