VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.37% and a return on equity of 107.07%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

