Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Philip Morris International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,368,000 after buying an additional 1,372,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

PM stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

