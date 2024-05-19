Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 320.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,104. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.