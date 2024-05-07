Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $204.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

