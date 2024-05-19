Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vita Coco worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $113,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 633,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,855,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 263,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.18. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

