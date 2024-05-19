Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 5,651 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $372.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.