Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 85,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 89,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,461,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

