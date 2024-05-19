AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Trading Down 3.7%

AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

