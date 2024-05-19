Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 108,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $201.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

