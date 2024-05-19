OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 3,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

