TD Securities Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.34.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN

ECN Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ECN opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -6.56%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Insiders acquired 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.