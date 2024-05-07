Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$41.60.

ATZ stock opened at C$38.02 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

