SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Reduced by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,946. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

