Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 50,529 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,529 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,040,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. 229,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

