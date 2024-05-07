Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02. 710,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,934,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 362,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 181,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

